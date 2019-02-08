



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s always intense debate on Twitter as we know folks will debate just about anything these days. The latest discussion – if baguettes could move, how would they move?

The question was posed by Twitter account Sheep Films.

He proposed four ways a baguette could move: like a worm, by galloping, by “robot rotating,” and like a caterpillar. He then tweeted a poll.

If baguettes could move, how would they move? Give your reasoning pls pic.twitter.com/dZ3Oq7E9Ph — Dave (@sheepfilms) February 7, 2019

Most seem to think “robot rotate” is the right answer.

Some did suggest other ways a baguette could get around, like rolling around on its side, like a log.