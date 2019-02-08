  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:IBEW Local 98, John Dougherty, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The international office of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is responding to last week’s indictment of several members, including Local 98 leader John Dougherty.

Dougherty, City Councilman Bobby Henon and several others affiliated with the union are all facing corruption charges in the federal indictment. All have plead not guilty.

The union says they were made aware of the allegations through media reports.

“In light of the allegations, representatives of the international office have been sent to Local 98 to monitor the situation and ensure that proper policies and procedures are being followed,” the international office said in a statement. “That internal process is ongoing, and we will have no further comment on it at this time.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s