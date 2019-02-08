



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The international office of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is responding to last week’s indictment of several members, including Local 98 leader John Dougherty.

Dougherty, City Councilman Bobby Henon and several others affiliated with the union are all facing corruption charges in the federal indictment. All have plead not guilty.

The union says they were made aware of the allegations through media reports.

“In light of the allegations, representatives of the international office have been sent to Local 98 to monitor the situation and ensure that proper policies and procedures are being followed,” the international office said in a statement. “That internal process is ongoing, and we will have no further comment on it at this time.”