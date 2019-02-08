  • CBS 3On Air

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — An I-95 ramp in Bensalem reopened Friday afternoon following a tanker truck crash and explosion. The northbound I-95 ramp to Woodhaven road was closed for around 24 hours for repairs.

On Thursday, a tanker tipped over, crashed and exploded on the ramp, injuring two people inside.

Crews worked to repair the guardrails and the road surface following the crash.

The tanker truck was carrying 3,000 gallons of gasoline at the time of the crash.

The two men are currently in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital with severe burns.

