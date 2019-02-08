



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Häagen-Dazs’ new line of ice cream will have a twist to it. Coming this spring, the company is combining booze with ice cream.

The company announced Thursday it will release an alcohol-infused ice cream called “Häagen-Dazs Spirits” this spring.

There will be seven flavors, including Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle and a non-dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.

The ice cream will be widely available by April.