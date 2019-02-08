



FLEETWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has confirmed Fleetwood Middle School in Berks County will be closed Friday after what school officials are calling a “carbon monoxide problem.”

Several students reported feeling dizzy and lightheaded Thursday night during a play rehearsal.

Twelve students were taken to the hospital.

None suffered serious injuries.

Crews checked every room for carbon monoxide but did not find any signs of the gas during the initial inspection.