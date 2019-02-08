



INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) — DeWALT is recalling two models of drills that could have a wiring issue that causes them to shock consumers.

The company initially announced an independent recall in mid-January, but due to the government shutdown it was not officially released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission until February 5.

More than 130,000 drills are included in the recall including approximately 122,000 which were sold in the United States at retailers including Home Depot, Lowes and on Amazon.com for between $60-$70.

The drills were sold between September 2017 and November 2018.

Fisher-Price Recalls 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers Due To Injury Hazard

The models included in the recall are:

DWD110: UPC 885911037518 DWD112: UPC 885911057319 The drills are yellow and black and have date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY engraved below the label. Drills with an “X” after the date have already been inspected and do not have a defect.

DeWALT says customers who have the affected drills should stop using them immediately and contact the company to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Consumers can contact DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or email the company at recall@sbdinc.com . They can also get more information online at dewalt.com by clicking on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)