



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A marketing campaign that encouraged in-flight flirting didn’t go as planned for Delta Airlines. Delta and Coca-Cola are apologizing for cheeky napkins suggesting passengers go old school, write their number on a napkin – and give it to their “plane crush.”

The napkins were distributed on Delta flights and included a picture of Diet Coke next to the message.

But the idea was blasted by some social media users, even though others said they liked it.

Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR — Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019

@Delta I support you and those cute ass napkins! Lol people always finding a way to be mad. Sincerely- a happily partnered male looking at the lighter things in life. — Brent Hunter (@bphunter07) February 6, 2019

Delta now says the campaign missed the mark – and the napkins have been pulled from planes