PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A marketing campaign that encouraged in-flight flirting didn’t go as planned for Delta Airlines. Delta and Coca-Cola are apologizing for cheeky napkins suggesting passengers go old school, write their number on a napkin – and give it to their “plane crush.”
The napkins were distributed on Delta flights and included a picture of Diet Coke next to the message.
But the idea was blasted by some social media users, even though others said they liked it.
Delta now says the campaign missed the mark – and the napkins have been pulled from planes