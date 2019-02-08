



MAPLE GLEN, Pa. (CBS) – It’s being called the “50 shades of Maple Glen” home. Realtor Melissa Leonard describes it as a “one of a kind surburban home with a sexy twist.” That “sexy twist” – a fully furnished sex dungeon.

The 5,029-square-foot colonial home is located at 1612 Norristown Road in the quaint neighborhood of Maple Glen, Montgomery County.

At first glance, it looks like your average suburban home: hardwood floors, three fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large deck and a private yard with a gazebo.

It’s what lies in the basement that makes this home something right out of Christian Grey’s Red Room. Leonard says it has been turned into a “private adult sexual oasis,” fully stocked with whips, chains, a sex swing, among other things.

The entire home is being sold fully furnished, but if a sex room is not your thing, Leonard says the room can always be converted back to a typical suburban basement.

The home is currently being offered as an Air B&B rental, but it’s now on the market for $750,000.

View more photos of the home, here. If you’re interested in the home, contact realtor Melissa Leonard at (610) 310-2666 for more info.