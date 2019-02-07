Filed Under:Local, Local TV, military dogs


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re a stamp collector and dog lover, you’ll be in luck later this year. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing to honor the country’s four-legged heroes.

The USPS will release four new stamps that feature military-working dogs later this year.

The forever stamps depict breeds commonly used in the armed forces, including German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherds.

Dogs have been serving in the U.S. military since World War I.

