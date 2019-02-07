



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In University City, there’s a jewel box of quirky juxtapositions. A swinging American bistro with French influence in a bouncy, vibrant atmosphere, where down a Parisian boulevard, lie plates of eye-popping detail and delight.

Squint a little harder and you’ll even see the wild wicker walls of The Rose Room. Well they’ve done it and it’s called Louie Louie!

“We wanted to bring something to Philadelphia that was so different that hadn’t been seen or done before,” said Sydney Grims, partner of Louie Louie.

But if you’re looking for Lou, he doesn’t exist.

Grims says Louie Louie is named after a person you’d only hope to meet!

“Louie is this world traveler, a bon vivant adventure, loves great food, wine and had a romantic tryst with Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 and they ran over to Paris and they washed dishes and came home, planted himself in University City and opened a restaurant,” Grims said.

For first timers, a first course of french onion soup.

Second course, beet salad with a goat cheese purse.

Third course, seared scallops with pork belly and brown butter hazelnut reduction.

And lastly, a glass of milk and a five-layer chocolate cake.