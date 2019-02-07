



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Philadelphia Police are looking for a suspect who stole a woman’s purse from her child’s stroller. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Front Street on Monday around 11 a.m.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was with her child when she was approached from behind by the suspect.

According to authorities, the suspect reached into the stroller, grabbed the woman’s purse and fled towards Lee Street.

The victim chased the suspect and jumped on his back, but he was able to get free with her purse that contained I.D., credit and debit cards, along with $145.

If you have any information about this crime or suspect, contact police at 215-686-3243/3244.