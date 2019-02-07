



FLEETWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating after 12 students were transported to area hospitals after complaining of dizziness and lightheadedness during play practice at Fleetwood Middle School Thursday evening, police say. At no point did anyone pass out or end up unconscious, according to police.

Fire officials did a room-to-room check and found a zero carbon monoxide reading. Crews are now ventilating the school now.

Police say this is not an active hazmat situation and there is no danger to the public.

Eight children were transported by medics and four were taken to the hospital by parents.

Fire crews responded to the school around 8:30 p.m.