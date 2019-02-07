BREAKING:9 People Transported To Hospital After Complaints Of Dizziness, Lightheadedness At Berks County Middle School, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fleetwood Middle School, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FLEETWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating after 12 students were transported to area hospitals after complaining of dizziness and lightheadedness during play practice at Fleetwood Middle School Thursday evening, police say. At no point did anyone pass out or end up unconscious, according to police.

Fire officials did a room-to-room check and found a zero carbon monoxide reading. Crews are now ventilating the school now.

Police say this is not an active hazmat situation and there is no danger to the public.

Eight children were transported by medics and four were taken to the hospital by parents.

Fire crews responded to the school around 8:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s