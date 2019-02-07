



MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — An assistant football coach with Maple Shade High School is accused of having sex with a student. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Mark Kinney was arrested.

Kinney has been charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct.

Authorities accuse Kinney of having sex with a female student inside the school during the school year.

Kinney is employed by a contractor who provides paraprofessional services to students at the school.

Kinney was released following an appearance at Superior Court in Mount Holly.

Anyone with information about the alleged incidents can call the prosecutor’s office at 609-265-5035 or Maple Shade police at 856-234-8300.