



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Kellogg’s wants to add a little bit of magic to your breakfast time. They just released a new limited-edition “Caticorn” cereal.

In case you don’t know what a caticorn is, it’s a unicorn-cat hybrid that is cute and magical.

According to Kellogg’s, the pink “Caticorn O’s” are berry-flavored and dusted with edible glitter.

Now, before you run to the supermarket, the cereal is only available at Sam’s Club thru March.

Other stores will carry it after that, but only through the end of April.