PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bankruptcy judge has approved a plan to keep Sears and Kmart open … for now. The $5.2 billion plan means more than 400 stores will stay open and $45,000 jobs will be preserved.

Sears’ chairman and largest shareholder is paying the billions to keep the business going.

Even with a judge approving the plan, it’s not clear how the company plans to stay open long-term.

