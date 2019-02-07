



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The Philadelphia 76ers made another deal ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. According to several reports, the team will be receiving 28-year-old James Ennis from the Houston Rockets in exchange for draft considerations.

Sixers Pull Trigger On Blockbuster Trade For Tobias Harris

Ennis is a 6-foot-7 forward and has been in the league since 2014. Philadelphia will become the sixth club for the well-traveled Ennis, who averaged 7.4 points for the Rockets this season.

Ennis has also played for Miami, Memphis, Houston and New Orleans. He’s a career 36 percent shooter from 3-point range and will add to Philadelphia’s bench depth.

The Sixers have reportedly waived Malachi Richardson to make room for Ennis.

Carson Wentz: ‘I Think Some Of The Stories Didn’t Quite Line Up With What I Remember’

This move comes on the heals of Wednesday’s blockbuster move that landed the team Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers.