



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sweet and savory, it’s a popular combination for sweet treats. But in Germany, one bakery is taking it to an extreme.

The bakery is making a jelly donut with liver meatloaf and topped off with mustard. Customers said they actually enjoy the creation and called it a “very funny taste combination.”

The bakery’s owner says nearly 100 people a day come in and order it.