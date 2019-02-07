



EL PASO, Texas (CBS) – A zoo in Texas is giving those who are heartbroken the best gift this Valentine’s Day — the chance to name a cockroach after their ex! It’s all part of the El Paso Zoo’s “quit bugging me” campaign.

The zoo says it will name the roach after your ex and then feed it to the meerkats. The names will be posted on the meerkat exhibit and on the zoo’s social media starting Feb. 11.

Best of all, the feast will be live streamed on the zoo’s Facebook page at 2:15 p.m. (MST) on Valentine’s Day.

“Watch on Facebook Live or on our website’s Meerkat webcam on Valentine’s Day at 2:15 pm to see them devour these little bugs!,” posted the zoo on Facebook.

If interested in participating, message the zoo on Facebook with the name of your ex.