PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Eat Right Philly, a Pennsylvania Snap-Ed program, revealed a new initiative Thursday called “Wake Up to Wellness” as it continues its fight to close the wellness gap in the Philadelphia School District. The program held its celebration at Clara Barton Elementary School in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood.

Eyewitness News attended the event, which featured wellness-based activities intended to educate children on making healthier choices.

Some activities featured during the event included making selections at a produce stand, blending their own juice, a hands-on cooking class and even the benefits of riding a bike.

Reports show well-nourished students are more likely to be at school and ready to learn.

