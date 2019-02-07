Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Water has been restored after an early-morning water main break in Northeast Philadelphia caused a mess Thursday. The break happened in the Burholme neighborhood.

Initially, about 80 homes were without water on the 7300 block of Shelbourne Street. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Crews were on the scene making repairs throughout Thursday.

It’s not clear what caused the eight-inch water main to rupture.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s