



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Water has been restored after an early-morning water main break in Northeast Philadelphia caused a mess Thursday. The break happened in the Burholme neighborhood.

Initially, about 80 homes were without water on the 7300 block of Shelbourne Street. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Crews were on the scene making repairs throughout Thursday.

It’s not clear what caused the eight-inch water main to rupture.