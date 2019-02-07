



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 93-year-old woman made a wish, and it was granted thanks to the generosity of others. Helen Merico got a new heater for her home after the Twilight Wish Foundation heard her story.

Merico is recuperating from a broken hip and lives with her son, who is her caretaker.

Her furnace broke in 2017, but because it was 70 years old, it was beyond repair. Merico didn’t have the money for a new one.

Merico and her son relied on space heaters the past two winters, until now.

“I love it, I think it’s fabulous what they’re doing for me,” Merico said.

All Seasons Comfort Control donated the labor and installed the heater.