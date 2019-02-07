



ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It was an almost unbelievable scene at a Lancaster County car as a 5-year-old boy was run over by a pickup truck and a trailer.

Surprisingly, the boy was not hurt.

The incident happened last Sunday at the Trolley Line car wash in Elizabethtown.

Investigators say the boy’s parents were washing their cars when the boy darted out in front of the pickup truck.