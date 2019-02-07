BREAKING:2 Men Critically Injured After Tanker Truck Overturns, Sparks Fire On I-95 In Bucks County
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It was an almost unbelievable scene at a Lancaster County car as a 5-year-old boy was run over by a pickup truck and a trailer.

2 Men Critically Injured After Tanker Truck Overturns, Sparks Fire On I-95 In Bucks County

Surprisingly, the boy was not hurt.

The incident happened last Sunday at the Trolley Line car wash in Elizabethtown.

Bill Cosby Moves To General Population Unit At Prison

Investigators say the boy’s parents were washing their cars when the boy darted out in front of the pickup truck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s