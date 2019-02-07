



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were critically injured after a tanker truck overturned on I-95 and burst into flames, Thursday morning. It happened on the I-95 northbound ramp to Woodhaven Road westbound in Bensalem, just after 10 a.m.

The incident is causing major traffic troubles for drivers traveling along I-95. The northbound exit ramp to Woodhaven Road is currently closed.

Officials say when the truck overturned, it caused a fuel spill and fire. A second vehicle then caught on fire.

Flames also spread across the road to both sides of the ramp. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.

Fred Herron, Bensalem’s public safety director, is asking local schools to not go outside and for residents to keep their windows closed until the fire is out and the smoke has cleared.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says the fire was placed under control around 11:30 a.m.