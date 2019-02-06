Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A patient is being tested for the Ebola virus at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
Penn medicine’s chief medical officer says it’s all out of an abundance of caution after the patient met screening criteria.
The hospital says preliminary tests indicate the patient has another condition.
Penn says they are following proper protocols and precautions to keep staffers and patients safe.