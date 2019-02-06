Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers have pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade. This will give the Sixers some all-star caliber players for the stretch run.

The centerpiece is Clippers forward Tobias Harris, who scored 34 points for the clippers Tuesday night, and averages 21 points a game.

The Sixers also get big man Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott.

Rookies Landry Shamet and Wilson Chandler and center Mike Muscala are headed to LA.

The Sixers also give up four draft picks.

The new Sixers host the Nuggets Friday night.

