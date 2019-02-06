



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania casino has been fined for over-serving a customer who killed a jogger while driving home. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined the Mount Airy Casino Resort $250,000 after the customer was served eight drinks in less than two hours.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved the fine against Mount Airy Casino Resort on Wednesday. The casino’s attorney declined to address the board.

The driver, 53-year-old Marc Graves, hit and killed 55-year-old dentist Lorraine Hamel less than 15 minutes after leaving the casino in February 2018. Graves pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence and was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

A consent agreement says a server gave Graves five beers and three shots of liquor while he played poker.

The casino had promised to install a system that would track the number of alcoholic drinks given to each patron by July 2017, but failed to do so.

