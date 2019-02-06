



OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey health officials are issuing a warning after a Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Ocean City tested positive for hepatitis A. The infected employee works at the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 962 West Ave.

The Cape May County Health Department says the person worked while they were potentially infectious between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.

Even though the risk to people who ate or drank beverages at the Dunkin’ Donuts between those dates is low, health officials recommend people to receive a post-exposure prophylaxis out of an abundance of caution. Health officials say PEP should be received as soon as possible, but no later than Feb. 14.

All of the store employees were identified and are able to return to work after receiving PEP. The Dunkin’ Donuts has been cleared to reopen.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movement, joint pain and jaundice. Signs and symptoms usually appear two to four weeks after exposure.

Those who suspect they may have hepatitis A symptoms should call their health care provider.