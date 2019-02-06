  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actor Michael B. Jordan, the star and villain of “Black Panther” says playing the role of Killmonger took a toll on his mental health. So much so that he went to therapy.

Jordan talked with Oprah about the role and his recent success.

“It was a little tough for me at first,”Jordan said about getting out of the Killmonger character, according to USA Today.

“Readjusting to people caring about me, getting that love that I shut out,” he said. “I shut out love, I didn’t want love. I wanted to be in this lonely place as long as I could.”

In the end, Jordan says therapy really helped him mentally and he encourages other men to not be ashamed of seeking help.

“As a man you get a lot of slack for it. … I don’t really subscribe to that,” Jordan said. “Everyone needs to unpack and talk.”

Jordan also told Oprah that people think he’s way more financially stable than he really is and that he still lives with his parents!

Jordan recently starred in “Creed II,” which was filmed in Philadelphia.

