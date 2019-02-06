



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Germantown residents are tackling trash and turning it into treasure. Volunteers are using all of it to build up their neighborhood.

Trades for a Difference is a non-profit organization trying to put a dent in Germantown’s litter. The group purchased a dump truck last week to do just that.

It’s a charming melting pot, rich in history. But Germantown’s cobblestone streets are littered with trash.

“Overall, Germantown is a wonderful place to live it just has some work that could be done.” Jordan Ferrarini said.

Ferrarini decided to take on that work with the help of Trades for a Difference.

His goal is to clean up the streets while giving young people the opportunity to stay out of trouble and make some extra cash.

“I founded this program to reduce the disparity and provide a pipeline for young people into the construction industry,” Farrarini said.

Ferrarini purchased a dump truck, in hopes of rebuilding Germantown.

Germantown will go through a beautification process in collaboration with Friends of Germantown Northwest in the coming days.

“We’re going to start with a 10-week cycle in Lower Germantown, which is going to span from Penn Street all the way to Seymour Street,” Ferrarini said.

Trades for a Difference is hoping if they invest in Germantown, more residents get on board in restoring their community.