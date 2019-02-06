



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s nothing like a game of bocce ball to bring out the competitive spirit. The Phillies’ front office staff on Wednesday teamed up with Special Olympics Pennsylvania to hold a game of bocce ball at Citizens Bank Park.

The organization hosted students from Northeast High School as part of its month-long initiative to give back to the Philadelphia community.

About 16 kids participated in the game Wednesday. The kids also received a tour of Citizens Bank Park and met the Phillie Phanatic.

“We have regular ed and special ed kids working together,” Chris Riley, a bocce ball coach, said. “Working together and just the camaraderie with each other, it breaks down a lot of barriers.”

Savannah Ayala, 17, is certainly going to be taking home some bragging rights.

Win or lose, though, this experience for the kids is priceless.

“I just wanted to show people that I’m the best and that I can do what I can do and never give up. I did what I was supposed to do and didn’t give up.”