  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:00 PMCBS News: State of the Union 2019
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Imagine this, Tinder but for dogs. In Lithuania, there’s an app for that – sort of.

Animal lovers in Lithuania created the mobile application “GetPet,” which allows users to match dogs in local shelters with new owners.

The app was inspired by Tinder, the popular dating app, and launched last month. It features profiles of dogs, but there are limits to the Tinder comparison.

Are Dogs Actually Watching Television When They Stare At The TV?

While technology is advancing every day, the dogs themselves are not capable of having a swiping experience.

Instead, if a user swipes left on a dog, a new dog profile appears. If a user swipes right, they can set up a meeting with the dog.

The app is only available in Lithuania.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s