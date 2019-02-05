



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Imagine this, Tinder but for dogs. In Lithuania, there’s an app for that – sort of.

Animal lovers in Lithuania created the mobile application “GetPet,” which allows users to match dogs in local shelters with new owners.

The app was inspired by Tinder, the popular dating app, and launched last month. It features profiles of dogs, but there are limits to the Tinder comparison.

While technology is advancing every day, the dogs themselves are not capable of having a swiping experience.

Instead, if a user swipes left on a dog, a new dog profile appears. If a user swipes right, they can set up a meeting with the dog.

The app is only available in Lithuania.