



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Single men may want to take note. According to new research, women can tell if a man is single by using their nose.

A new study by Frontiers in Psychology, a peer-reviewed academic journal, says that single men smell more.

The study had women rate single men’s T-shirts and men with partners’ shirts, and the results showed that the single men’s shirts were smellier.

Previous research found that male testosterone levels drop when they’re in a relationship.

Testosterone levels are linked to stronger body odor.