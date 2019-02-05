  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey are looking to fill 4,000 positions this season.

The amusement park says it’s looking for people to work in the following departments:

  • ride operations
  • in-park services: food service, retail, games
  • entry experience: admissions, guest relations/vip services, market research
  • safari: tour guides, cdl drivers
  • lifeguards
  • entertainment/events: performers and technical support
  • wardrobe: seamstresses, launderers and clerks
  • security and loss prevention
  • landscaping
  • finance: accounting, cash control
  • corporate alliance brand ambassadors
  • human resources

Team members are needed to fill positions from April through December.

The park will host a series of job fairs, auditions and rehiring events, as well as on site recruiting throughout the tri-state area at approximately 75 high schools, colleges and special events.

Candidates should apply online before attending any event at: www.sixflagsjobs.com.

The park opens for the 2019 season on April 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s