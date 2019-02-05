



JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey are looking to fill 4,000 positions this season.

The amusement park says it’s looking for people to work in the following departments:

ride operations

in-park services: food service, retail, games

entry experience: admissions, guest relations/vip services, market research

safari: tour guides, cdl drivers

lifeguards

entertainment/events: performers and technical support

wardrobe: seamstresses, launderers and clerks

security and loss prevention

landscaping

finance: accounting, cash control

corporate alliance brand ambassadors

human resources

Team members are needed to fill positions from April through December.

The park will host a series of job fairs, auditions and rehiring events, as well as on site recruiting throughout the tri-state area at approximately 75 high schools, colleges and special events.

Candidates should apply online before attending any event at: www.sixflagsjobs.com.

The park opens for the 2019 season on April 6.