JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor in New Jersey are looking to fill 4,000 positions this season.
The amusement park says it’s looking for people to work in the following departments:
- ride operations
- in-park services: food service, retail, games
- entry experience: admissions, guest relations/vip services, market research
- safari: tour guides, cdl drivers
- lifeguards
- entertainment/events: performers and technical support
- wardrobe: seamstresses, launderers and clerks
- security and loss prevention
- landscaping
- finance: accounting, cash control
- corporate alliance brand ambassadors
- human resources
Team members are needed to fill positions from April through December.
The park will host a series of job fairs, auditions and rehiring events, as well as on site recruiting throughout the tri-state area at approximately 75 high schools, colleges and special events.
Candidates should apply online before attending any event at: www.sixflagsjobs.com.
The park opens for the 2019 season on April 6.