



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman went into premature labor following a crash in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. The baby was born at just 25 weeks and is now in critical condition. Authorities say a possible drunk driver crashed into them.

The crash happened at Haverford and Overbrook Avenues, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

#BREAKING Serious accident in #Overbrook has Haverford Ave closed at City Ave. A pregnant woman en route to the hospital went into labor after the incident @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sG0nVDwp9G — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 5, 2019

Police say the pregnant woman and a male driver in a pickup truck were rear-ended by a white Lexus. The impact of the crash caused the Lexus to overturn.

When medics arrived, they had to help deliver the baby in the cab of the pickup truck.

“It’s crazy, I don’t know where he came from, just ran into the back of us, I don’t know what happened,” said Yor’i El, the baby’s father. “The baby is alright, the mother is alright, I’m alright.”

The driver of that Lexus was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared.