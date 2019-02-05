  • CBS 3On Air

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Doylestown’s own Pink received a big honor on Tuesday — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received star number 2,656.

Her husband Carey Hart was with her, along with her two adorable children.

Pink is a singer, songwriter, performer, spokesperson, actor and mom.

credit: CBS 3

Pink To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

She’s also one of the most beloved pop icons of the last 20 years.

“There’s a power in making a decision that while you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest, or the tallest, or the funniest, or the most talented, or whatever else you might tell yourself your not, but if your stubborn and you don’t give up and you work really hard no one else can ever be you,” said Pink.

Pink released her first solo album in 2000.

She’s a huge supporter of various charities including the Make A Wish Foundation and Autism Speaks.

She’s also a UNCEF Ambassador.

