



NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Northampton County gentlemen’s club has been shut down – for at least a few days.

Officers showed up at Spanky’s East on the 1700 block of Butler Pike in Easton on Tuesday to close the establishment.

This comes after a judge issued an immediate injunction in response to a petition by Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli, labeling the business as a public nuisance, for alleged violations dating back to 2006.

“Wilson Borough Police Department has responded to approximately 165 calls related to this gentlemen’s club including a homicide that occurred in 2006, attempted homicides, aggravated assaults, drug overdoses, drunk driving related to the bar, noise complaints, public drunkenness, drug activity, disorderly conduct and allegations of prostitution,” said Morganelli.

A hearing is set for Friday afternoon to determine the future of Spanky’s.