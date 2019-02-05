



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new tick warning despite it being winter, thanks, in part, of this week’s taste of spring. It turns out ticks are pretty tough little bugs.

16-Month-Old Chews On Heroin Baggies As Child’s Mother Overdosed, Upper Darby Police Say

Ticks actually hunker down in the coldest of weather, like the bitter cold temperatures that we had last week.

They remain dormant until the ground starts thawing, and then they come out hungry.

“The warm weather will, kind of, wake them up and they get active, they’re hungry, they’re feeding. They generally are considered to be active at 45 degrees,” said bug expert Bob Carey.

Your best bet is to avoid brush and high grass, and, if you’re hiking, stay on the trail.

Court Orders Jerry Sandusky To Be Re-sentenced But Denies Request For New Trial

Ticks cause Lyme disease, and, according to the CDC, there were 10,000 more Lyme disease cases in 2018 compared to 2017, with Pennsylvania reporting the most cases.