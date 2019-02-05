  • CBS 3Watch Now
Northampton County, Pa. (CBS) – A New Jersey sheriff’s deputy is facing felony charges for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl in Northampton County. Police say 33-year-old Joshua Padilla allegedly contacted the girl online, met her in Lehigh Valley, then recorded the sex acts and uploaded them to the internet.

Prosecutors say Padilla knew she was underage.

Padilla is also accused of trying to solicit sex from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Padilla was arrested Friday in Monmouth County and is awaiting extradition.

