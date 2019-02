PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 30 people have been injured following a crash involving a Route 13 trolley, a CCT Connect vehicle and another car in West Philadelphia.

The accident happened at 41st Street and Chester Avenue, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The extent of the injuries is not known at the time.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

