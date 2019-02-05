  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a barrage of bullets fly overnight at one of the busiest intersections in North Philly.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Broad Street and Germantown Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a Chinese takeout restaurant, a free library and a car struck by gunfire.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in a U-Haul.

It’s unclear whether the victim knew the driver.

Police are looking for three suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s