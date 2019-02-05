



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a barrage of bullets fly overnight at one of the busiest intersections in North Philly.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Broad Street and Germantown Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a Chinese takeout restaurant, a free library and a car struck by gunfire.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in a U-Haul.

It’s unclear whether the victim knew the driver.

Police are looking for three suspects.