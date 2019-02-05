



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is on life support after an overnight shooting in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood.

Investigators say, around 10:30 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter near B and Loudon Streets when someone shot him twice in the head.

Police say the scooter crashed into parked car. Officers also found a gun near the victim.

“We believe that weapon fell from the victim after the victim was shot,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man is in critical condition.

Police will check surveillance video in the area for clues in the case.