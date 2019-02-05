



LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — The Hoover Elementary School in Langhorne was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a gas leak inside the building.

Officials say two people were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition. It’s not known if they were students or adults.

The Neshaminy School District says an alarm went off around 1:30 p.m. at the school. All students and staff evacuated the building and went outside to the playground.

The fire marshal and district administrators are investigating the cause of the alarm.

The school district says those picking up children should not arrive at the school until the regularly scheduled dismissal time, so the fire marshal can complete the investigation.

