Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One of the guests at tonight’s State of the Union Address will be a sixth-grader from Wilmington. Joshua Trump is not related to President Donald Trump, but he says he’s been bullied at school because of his last name.
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One of the guests at tonight’s State of the Union Address will be a sixth-grader from Wilmington. Joshua Trump is not related to President Donald Trump, but he says he’s been bullied at school because of his last name.
He says he’s thankful to the president and first lady for their support.
You can watch the State of the Union Address on CBS3 tonight at 9.