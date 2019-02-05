



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-month-old in Upper Darby is recovering after police say the child ingested heroin. Police say the child’s mother also overdosed.

Police say the child was rushed to the hospital and given Narcan, stabilized and is now at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“The scourge of heroin almost claimed another life. 16 month old child ingests drugs left behind by household member. Lucky to be alive after being treated at hospital,” tweeted Upper Darby police.

The scourge of heroin almost claimed another life. 16 month old child ingests drugs left behind by household member. Lucky to be alive after being treated at hospital. More to follow. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) February 5, 2019

Police say the child’s mother is alive after overdosing. There is word on her condition.