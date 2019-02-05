BREAKING:16-Month-Old Recovering After Ingesting Heroin As Child’s Mother Overdosed, Upper Darby Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-month-old in Upper Darby is recovering after police say the child ingested heroin. Police say the child’s mother also overdosed.

Police say the child was rushed to the hospital and given Narcan, stabilized and is now at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“The scourge of heroin almost claimed another life. 16 month old child ingests drugs left behind by household member. Lucky to be alive after being treated at hospital,” tweeted Upper Darby police.

Police say the child’s mother is alive after overdosing. There is word on her condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s