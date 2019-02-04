



EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A group of teen burglars are on the prowl, leaving a New Jersey neighborhood on high alert. The series of crimes shocked a normally quiet community.

In the dead of night, around 3 a.m. on Sunday, there was a flurry of activity at the Ravencliff Development in Evesham Township.

“I saw red flashing lights and I heard cars zooming by and I heard helicopters,” said Beth Phillips. “I kept waking up. Am I dreaming this? Is it happening?”

Police descended upon the normally tranquil community after an officer spotted a man trying to break into a home, before hopping into a stolen car.

“When that officer attempted to stop that vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed,” said Lt. Joseph Friel.

That vehicle ended up in Vicky Thorp’s backyard.

Police say it was one of two stolen vehicles, a dozen car break-ins, including Thorp’s, and at least two attempted home burglaries that a group of at least four males have committed.

“I was pretty shaken up,” said Thorp. “I felt really violated.”

“There were multiple people that all had ski masks on. They were all looking for the same thing. We don’t know what it was,” said Gary Thorp.

But, these attempted burglars were brazen, even walking up to a neighbor’s door and peeking into her home.

“I saw someone was at my front door looking in,” a woman told CBS3. “I think shock sums it up the most.”

“This isn’t your teenage kids breaking into cars. This is definitely an experienced group,” said Lt. Friel.

Since all four of these men were able to get away, police are asking people in Evesham Township to stay vigilant.

“To terrify an entire neighborhood, I don’t know what the bigger picture [is], what they’re really after,” said Vicky Thorp.

Which won’t be a problem for those in this tight knit neighborhood.

“The entire neighborhood is aware now,” said Gary Thorp.

“It’s scary but you make the adjustment and you keep moving,” added another neighbor.