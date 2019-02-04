BREAKING:Man Charged With Homicide After 71-Year-Old Mother Found Dead Inside Home, Police Say
LOWER SAUCON, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in custody after his 71-year-old mother was found dead inside a home in Lower Saucon on Monday. Authorities say Philip Looby has been charged with criminal homicide.

According to Lower Saucon police, officers were called to the 1900 block of West Point Drive around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call from Bethlehem for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found Looby and a dead woman inside. She has been identified as Looby’s mother, Maryanne Looby.

Philip Looby was taken to Northampton County Prison and denied bail. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 4.

