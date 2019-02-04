



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is clinging to life after he was robbed and shot by two masked men in East Germantown.

Philadelphia police were called out to East Armat Street, just before 1 a.m. Monday. That’s where they found the 21-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

The man told police he was walking on East Woodlawn Street when he was approached by two masked men. The victim says the men announced a robbery and even though he gave up his wallet, one of the suspects still shot him.

“He was able to walk about a half block to his house and that’s where police found him. We did find a crime scene on the unit block of East Woodlawn Street, and it consists with one spent shell casing so we know the perpetrators had a semi-automatic gun,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for a silver car. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.