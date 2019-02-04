



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is hitting back after a bombshell report about his leadership and character. There’s no hotter topic among fans than Wentz’s recovery from back-to-back season-ending injuries, which saw his backup, Nick Foles, lead the team with great success.

“I just think he got to step his game up,” said Eagles fan Nina Brockenberough.

A few weeks ago, Wentz was sharply criticized in a Philly Voice article with anonymous quotes allegedly from Eagles staff and teammates. Now, Wentz is responding.

At the end of last week, he sat down with a handful of beat writers and took responsibility for some of that criticism.

“I realize I have my shortcomings. Yes, I can be selfish. I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There’s human elements to that, that I really look at and say, ‘Well, I can get better,'” Wentz told reporters, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, he refuted several examples from the article of having a poor attitude.

“If there were guys that had issues, in hindsight, I wish we could have just talked about them,” said Wentz.

At SportsRadio 94.1 WIP, midday hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie let CBS3 in on the Eagles conversation. Ritchie, a former Eagle, gave CBS3 his take if the Wentz situation could affect the team.

“He has said, ‘Hey, I’m prone to mistakes, I can mess up too and we all make those errors at times.’ Let’s not make them fester, let’s get to the bottom of it and moved past it,” explained Ritchie.

The Eagles have said that Wentz will be their starting quarterback heading into 2019.