Filed Under:Local TV, Super Bowl


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Was the office a little quieter on Monday morning? If so, maybe it was because a lot of your co-workers called out sick.

The Monday after the Super Bowl has been dubbed “Super Sick Monday.”

Experts predict about 17-million people call out sick the day after the big game.

And, even if they do go to work, there is a lot of lost productivity because so many employees arrive late or stand around talking about the game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s