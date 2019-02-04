



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Was the office a little quieter on Monday morning? If so, maybe it was because a lot of your co-workers called out sick.

The Monday after the Super Bowl has been dubbed “Super Sick Monday.”

Experts predict about 17-million people call out sick the day after the big game.

And, even if they do go to work, there is a lot of lost productivity because so many employees arrive late or stand around talking about the game.