  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chester County, Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Kings Highway and Manor Road in Coatesville, around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the tractor-trailer and two other vehicles collided.

At least one person was trapped. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s