



CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chester County, Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Kings Highway and Manor Road in Coatesville, around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the tractor-trailer and two other vehicles collided.

At least one person was trapped. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.